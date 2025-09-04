SGA marks 15 years of redefining communications consulting in India

“At 45, failure was not an option. I had to succeed — not just for me, but for the people who believed in this idea,” says Samir Shah, Founder and Chairman of Strategic Growth Advisors (SGA).

Fifteen years ago, Samir stood at a crossroads that most would hesitate to approach. He made a calculated, high-stakes commitment to reshape an industry that few in India had even begun to understand. In an ecosystem often driven by volume and visibility, SGA stood out by rooting its success in one simple, unwavering principle: create measurable value for every stakeholder.

From its first client to serving over 300 today, SGA’s journey has been about more than adding services or expanding teams. It has been about rewriting the playbook for communications consulting in India, proving that when you put stakeholder value at the center, growth follows naturally.

The genesis: Why SGA was born

Samir’s career before entrepreneurship was defined by big milestones, complex debt and equity deals, and leading investor relations. He managed everything from private equity raises to a landmark IPO and multibillion-euro acquisitions and financing, giving him a 360-degree view of how businesses grow, fundraise, and communicate with their stakeholders.

In 2010, “investor relations” was an unfamiliar phrase in India, let alone an established industry. Yet Samir saw what others overlooked, that India’s growth story would be written in the language of equity markets, and that companies would need trusted partners to tell it. That conviction became the seed for SGA.

With India’s GDP at $1.5 trillion, Samir believed the country was on the brink of a massive economic leap; a journey that would mirror China’s transformation in the 1990s and 2000s. He was convinced that equity markets would be the currency driving that growth, and that companies, and that small and mid-cap companies, would need sophisticated investor relations to compete and thrive.

Samir took a calculated leap of faith, starting with one client who believed in his vision and supported the initial hires financially. Despite tough early years from 2011 to 2014 due to bearish markets, a commitment to quality and value creation laid a strong foundation for SGA. Now, the Investor Relations practice serves over 125 clients with a cumulative market capitalization exceeding $100 billion, all under the leadership of CEO Shogun Jain and COO Jigar Kavaiya.

Building the SGA framework

From day one, SGA was built to solve real client problems, with each new service a natural extension of the one before it.

The first chapter focused on helping companies communicate with investors clearly, consistently, and credibly. But as compliance and regulatory norms began to evolve and clients began preparing for annual and sustainability reports, SGA stepped in to strengthen Corporate Reporting with CEO Chintan Kotak and COO Debabrata Dutta. The objective was not just compliance, but storytelling that could convey a company’s strategy and purpose with clarity.

Soon, it became evident that investor trust and public perception were two sides of the same coin. Enter the Public Relations practice, spearheaded by Co-founder and current Managing Director Kevin Shah, and scaled under the leadership of its Joint CEO and Partner Rahul Jain and Sudhir Shetty.

SGA has transformed into a comprehensive communications consultancy. Its public relations approach emphasizes strategic depth and meaningful outcomes over coverage counts. By blending newsroom instincts with boardroom strategy, SGA helps companies manage reputations, navigate crises, and craft impactful narratives for various stakeholders.

The newest addition, Brand & Design, led by CEO Namrata Rupani, was born out of a growing client demand for cohesive visual identity and design-led communication, a natural complement to SGA’s content and strategic work.

Today, these four practices work in sync, ensuring that whether it’s a startup heading for its first fundraise or a listed enterprise managing its businesses, mergers, acquisitions, and other corporate developments, SGA delivers an integrated, value-driven approach.

This approach led SGA to venture into IPO PR services, from SME IPO to Mainboard IPO and SME to Mainboard transition, where the consultancy's IR capabilities complemented with its IPO PR offerings and knowledge capital to deliver exceptional results for companies eyeing capital market listing.

SGA's resolve in delivering exceptional value has attracted India's most respected names, from Adani Group, BKT, Ethos, Mafatlal Group, Metropolis, and Renee Cosmetics to several companies that, like SGA, believe long-term success is built on trust, clarity, and consistent delivery.

What SGA really does for its clients

In an industry where visibility often takes precedence over value, SGA has built its reputation on delivering outcomes that impact the bottom line. For some clients, that has meant crafting investor narratives that instil confidence ahead of an IPO or acquisition, or corporate developments. For others, it has been about redefining brand perception in a way that resonates equally with analysts, customers, and employees.

When BKT, one of the world’s leading off-highway tire manufacturers, wanted to strengthen its investor engagement, SGA’s team brought clarity, consistency, and a sharper articulation of the company’s long-term vision. “We are proud to say that SGA is an extension of our company for all our IR needs,” says Rajiv Poddar, Joint Managing Director of BKT.

Yashovardhan Saboo, Founder & Chairman of Ethos and KDDL, praises SGA’s culture, believing it fosters a sense of partnership and mutual understanding. He says, “SGA has gone above and beyond to understand our business needs and develop a strategy that meets our objectives.”

For Adani Group, SGA brings more than just design expertise. “Their team engages deeply with the subject matter, offering valuable insights, constructive feedback, and creative suggestions that elevate the final product to the highest order,” says Rakesh Tiwary, CFO, Adani Cements.

When Fintech NPST transitioned from SME to Mainboard, they sought SGA’s help to create a strong brand narrative. “From helping us craft and communicate our journey to customers, investors, and partners to navigating the fast-paced digital payments space, the SGA team has been proactive, responsive, and deeply committed,” says Vanita Dsouza, Corporate Communications Manager, NPST.

For Renee Cosmetics, a rising beauty brand, the challenge was to stand out in a crowded market. “SGA’s deep understanding of the industry enabled my team to adopt a strategic approach and engage in detailed planning, allowing us to effectively communicate with our desired audience,” says Aashka Goradia Goble, Co-founder & CMO.

Colgate has collaborated with SGA for their corporate reporting needs. Expressing satisfaction, the Head of Communications of Colgate India, Nida Paloba, noted, “SGA’s team is dedicated, passionate, and exceeded Colgate India’s expectations.”

From legacy groups to dynamic new entrants, the brief is always the same: create trust, demonstrate value, and build equity, in every sense of the word.

The SGA ethos

SGA runs on a flat hierarchy where ideas move freely, knowledge is shared openly, and titles matter far less than contributions. With an average team age of 30, the firm has taken the unconventional route of placing high-stakes consulting mandates in the hands of young professionals, trusting them to deliver extraordinary performance and rewarding them on merit.

The company's culture blends frugality with ambition — investing in continuous learning, skill development, and cross-practice exposure to keep the team ahead of industry shifts. Over three consecutive years, the firm earned Great Place to Work certification, reflecting its inclusive environment and commitment to professional growth.

Ethics are non-negotiable. Whether advising a legacy conglomerate or fast-growing startup, SGA operates with radical transparency and refuses to compromise on honesty.

Unlike most agencies operating in silos, SGA integrates four distinct yet complementary practices — investor relations, public relations, brand & design and corporate reporting — under one roof. This structure ensures cohesive messaging, sharper storytelling and a single consistent voice that resonates with every stakeholder.

The next chapter

As SGA celebrates its 15-year milestone, Samir is clear that the journey is only at its midpoint. The next chapter is defined by bold ambition: to take the firm's integrated communications model global, beginning with high-potential regions in the Middle East and expanding its creative consulting footprint in brand & design and corporate reporting.

The firm aims to be “THE ONE” brand that offers exceptional quality, varied service offerings, and culture. Samir’s ultimate goal is to establish SGA as a standout brand in the crowded global consultancy industry.

The strategy blends scale with selectivity, choosing markets and clients where SGA's value-first approach can have a transformative impact. Central to this vision is a leadership team reflecting the company's ethos of youth, agility, and deep expertise.

Even as it scales, SGA intends to remain anchored in values that shaped its success — transparency, ethics, and unwavering focus on stakeholder value. The firm's global growth story, Samir believes, will be built the same way its Indian journey was: one client at a time, one milestone at a time, and always with the conviction that sustainable growth is the only kind worth pursuing.