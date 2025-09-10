Swiggy’s quick commerce arm, , has rolled out print-on-demand offering, Instaprint, on its platform across selected areas in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi, and will be rolled out to other cities soon, YourStory has learnt.

"The launch of our printout delivery service is another step toward our mission of bringing everyday essentials under one roof. We've all had those moments, realizing late at night that we need printouts for a school project or urgently needing visa documents. Now, with Instamart, users can get their printouts delivered safely to their doorstep, right alongside their groceriesin just 10 minutes,” said Arjun Choudhary, Vice President at Instamart, in a statement.

The print feature is available directly on the Instamart homepage and can be clubbed with groceries and other items in a single delivery.

The new offering comes as the quick commerce giant is looking to spruce up its non-grocery offerings and is looking to differentiate itself from Swiggy’s core food delivery business and position itself against rivals such as Zepto and Blinkit.

Instamart’s print-on-demand offering also comes at a time when the company’s is making strides to achieving profitability. A key metric for this is the average order value which as of the June quarter stood at Rs 612. The firm had said that this was driven by its expanded selection of higher non-grocery mix in its gross order value (GOV) and on the success of Maxxsaver—Instamart’s offering that encourages users to place large orders.

Zomato-owned Blinkit had rolled out its print-on-demand service back in 2022, piloting it in select areas of Delhi NCR initially before rolling it out to other cities.