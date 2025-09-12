TechSparks 2025, India’s most influential startup and technology summit, returns to Bengaluru’s Taj Yeshwantpur from November 6–8, bringing together top entrepreneurs, investors, tech innovators, and policy leaders.

Now in its blockbuster 16th year, YourStory’s flagship event has grown to be the heartbeat of India’s innovation ecosystem, driving 2 million+ connections and hosting more than 2,300 trailblazing speakers to date.

This year, the spotlight is sharper and the stakes are higher. With the theme “India 2030: Powered by AI”, TechSparks 2025 will dive deep into how AI and deeptech are redefining business, public systems, and daily life.

As India races toward a $10 trillion digital economy, this is where the next generation of ideas, ventures, and game-changers will take centre stage.

Here are 10 reasons why TechSparks 2025 is an unmissable event on this year’s tech calendar.

1. Immerse yourself in India’s most definitive startup-tech conference

TechSparks isn’t just another conference; it’s the pulse of India’s innovation economy. With breakthrough product launches, candid fireside conversations, visionary keynotes, and stories from the grassroots, it stands as the flagship platform of the country’s startup ecosystem. Past speakers include top policymakers, such as Nirmala Sitharaman (Minister of Finance and Minister of Corporate Affairs), Piyush Goyal (Minister of Commerce and Industry), and Amitabh Kant (Former CEO of the NITI Aayog), as well as industry stalwarts like Nithin Kamath (Zerodha), Ronnie Screwvala (upGrad), Rohini Srivathsa (Microsoft India & South Asia), and Sameer Nigam (PhonePe), among others.

2. Explore how AI will shape India’s next trillion-dollar opportunity

The 2025 edition places AI at the centre of its discourse, and rightly so. India is home to the world’s largest developer base, the third-largest AI talent pool, and a booming deeptech ecosystem. With transformative technologies driving advances in healthcare, agriculture, climate, and financial inclusion, the summit will explore how AI and adjacent technologies can unlock $1.5 trillion in GDP growth and generate millions of future-ready jobs. Sessions will address both the promise and the challenges of this rapidly evolving landscape.

3. Build powerful connections across the startup ecosystem

From top-tier investors and serial entrepreneurs to public sector leaders and emerging innovators, TechSparks fosters a highly collaborative environment. Attendees can explore partnerships, exchange ideas, and initiate collaborations with like-minded professionals across verticals. Many attendees return each year for conversations and connections, on and off stage.

4. Level up with hands-on masterclasses and workshops

TechSparks 2025 will feature a range of hands-on workshops, masterclasses, and expert-led deep dives. These sessions are designed to provide not just insights but practical takeaways across AI, product development, fundraising, design thinking, growth marketing, compliance, and more. Whether leading a startup, joining one, or building something from scratch, the skills gained here have immediate and long-term value.

5. Pitch to top investors and unlock funding opportunities

With India emerging as one of the world’s most exciting startup markets, TechSparks serves as a launchpad for early-stage and growth-stage founders. Select participants will have the opportunity to pitch directly to top VCs and angel investors, with dedicated startup showcases and curated networking sessions.

6. Discover the breakout startups set to define the future

YourStory’s annual Tech30 list is a coveted highlight. Curated after weeks of careful evaluation, it features 30 high-potential startups across sectors, recognised for their impact, innovation, and growth trajectory. These are the ventures that will shape the tech landscape in the coming decade, and TechSparks attendees get a front-row seat to their stories and ambitions. Many well-known startups, including Freshworks, Innovaccer, and Chargebee, had early visibility at TechSparks, proving the event’s role as a credible discovery engine.

7. Engage in insightful, future-forward conversations

Sessions at TechSparks go far beyond typical panel discussions. Expect agenda-defining conversations on AI for Bharat: Building scalable, inclusive tech; AI in enterprises: Transforming operations and customer journeys; open platforms: Democratising access and innovation; Agentic AI and the future of autonomous tools; Responsible AI: Ensuring ethical deployment at scale; and Deeptech frontiers: From quantum computing to biotech. The summit aims not only to track trends but also to actively shape them by bringing together stakeholders across disciplines and sectors.

8. Cross-disciplinary collaborations and diverse voices

TechSparks welcomes attendees from beyond traditional startup circles. Academicians, climate scientists, sustainability advocates, artists, business heads, investors, and nonprofit leaders from across the globe participate, delivering enriching discussions and enabling truly cross-pollinated collaboration. With problems and solutions becoming increasingly complex, this interdisciplinary format ensures that innovation remains inclusive and impactful.

9. Build your dream team; find your co-founder

TechSparks isn’t just a place to listen and learn; it’s a place to forge meaningful connections. The summit offers a rare opportunity to discover potential co-founders or early team members. Whether you have an idea and need the right partner, or you bring the skills and are searching for the right vision, TechSparks offers the chance to spark those foundational relationships that turn ideas into companies.

10. Join the action at India’s premier launchpad for the future

With India set to become a global AI powerhouse, TechSparks 2025 will deep dive into how the country can lead responsibly, inclusively, and sustainably. The event aims to bridge vision with execution, providing the people, perspectives, and playbooks necessary to turn possibility into reality.

India’s innovation story is entering a defining chapter, and TechSparks 2025 is the forum where its most exciting pages will be written. With a curated mix of big-picture thinking, tactical insight, bold ambition, and real-world problem-solving, the summit offers unmatched value to anyone building for the future.

So, what are you waiting for? Join us on November 6–8, 2025, at Taj Yeshwantpur, Bengaluru, for three days of brainstorming, knowledge-sharing, building, networking, and more. Book your tickets here.