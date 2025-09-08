Trufrost & Butler raises $7M led by Carpediem Capital

Commercial refrigeration and foodservice equipment company Trufrost & Butler has raised $7 million in growth funding from Carpediem Capital, a private equity fund focused on consumer and services businesses.

The company said the funding will be used to strengthen order fulfilment, expand service infrastructure, increase domestic manufacturing, and explore opportunities in select international markets.

Founded in 2018 by Neeraj Seth and Satish Dudeja, Trufrost & Butler supplies refrigeration and foodservice equipment to the HoReCa (Hotels, Restaurants, and Cafés) segment. With quick-service restaurants and foodservice chains expanding into Tier-II and Tier-III cities, the company is positioning itself to support this growth with solutions tailored for India’s market.

“In recent years, Trufrost & Butler has gained rapid traction with its brands by staying focused on delivering superior customer experiences,” said Neeraj Seth, Co-Founder & Managing Director of Trufrost & Butler.

“This capital infusion is a strong endorsement of our ability to create value and reflects our pivotal role in driving innovation within the foodservice sector. It enables us to deepen our commitment to the Indian market, while preparing to extend our expertise globally. We look forward to leveraging these funds to strengthen our service backbone, fast-track manufacturing, and further enhance our beverage and culinary support initiatives.”

Hithendra Ramachandran, Managing Director of Carpediem Capital, added, “Trufrost & Butler has built a strong reputation for reliability and innovation in an otherwise fragmented sector. With its strong brand portfolio and sharp execution, we believe the company is well on its way to becoming a category leader in the foodservice equipment industry. Our investment reflects Carpediem’s philosophy of backing entrepreneurs who bring structure and scalability to unorganised markets.”