Trust in the AI era: Join exclusive webinar on AI in governance and policy making

Artificial intelligence is transforming governance and policymaking worldwide, but the challenge is no longer about adopting AI; it's about ensuring fairness, accountability, and trust in its implementation.

As AI systems become integral to government operations and citizen services, public sector leaders need practical frameworks for responsible deployment.

To address these critical considerations, YourStory, in partnership with Microsoft and SAP, is hosting an exclusive webinar "AI in Governance: Building Trust, Ensuring Accountability, and Shaping Policy in the Digital Age" on September 12, 2025, at 3:00 PM IST.

This thought-leadership session will provide government officials, policymakers, and public sector leaders with actionable strategies for implementing effective AI governance frameworks.

Distinguished expert panel

The session features senior policy executives from Microsoft and SAP's leadership teams. Sandeep Aurora, Group Director and Head of Public Policy and Government Affairs at Microsoft India and South Asia, will share insights on policy development and stakeholder management.

Aurora leads Microsoft's engagement on AI regulation, data protection, and digital public infrastructure across South Asia, bringing a valuable perspective from international forums, including the WEF and G20, on harmonizing cross-border AI governance standards.

Dr. Lovneesh Chanana, Asia Pacific Head of Government Affairs at SAP, will provide insights into regulatory strategy and capacity-building initiatives. Dr. Chanana leads SAP's public policy frameworks across APAC and Japan, with expertise in data governance, cloud policy, and digital economy transformation.

His experience designing training programs for government officials and chairing ASEAN and European Chamber committees adds significant depth to the discussion.

Moderating this session will be Gunjan Patel, Director - Elevate Skills & Philanthropies, Skills for Social Impact at Microsoft India..

Key learning outcomes

Participants will gain a comprehensive understanding of the regulatory landscape, including analysis of emerging AI regulations such as the EU AI Act and India's proposed AI policy, with comparative insights across South Asia and ASEAN regions. The session will explore core governance principles—ethics, fairness, accountability, transparency, and human oversight—with practical examples from Microsoft's Responsible AI frameworks.

Risk mitigation strategies will be thoroughly addressed, covering bias detection, data privacy safeguards, and security controls. Experts will share audit mechanisms and continuous monitoring practices essential for responsible AI deployment. The discussion will highlight public-private collaboration models for capacity building, examining successful government-industry partnerships and academia-industry engagement strategies.

Finally, attendees will receive a practical implementation roadmap with actionable steps for establishing agency-level AI governance frameworks, supported by real-world case studies that demonstrate how to enable inclusive growth in India's AI economy.

Why this matters

With AI systems becoming widespread in government applications, robust governance frameworks are more essential than ever before. Unlike traditional technology implementations, AI systems require ongoing oversight to prevent bias, ensure transparency, and maintain public trust.

This exclusive webinar offers a unique opportunity to engage with policy leaders actively shaping AI governance across multiple jurisdictions. Whether you're implementing AI in government, researching policy frameworks, or leading digital transformation initiatives, this session provides essential insights for navigating the evolving landscape of responsible AI governance.