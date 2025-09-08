Vedanta Ltd on Monday said it has spent more than Rs 12,500 crore to boost metal manufacturing for the growing needs of the nation's electric vehicle sector.

The company produces a wide range of products, including aluminium, zinc, value-added alloys, copper, steel, nickel and ferrochrome.

"To boost production of these critical enablers for the EV industry, Vedanta has spent more than Rs 12,500 crore. The investments include capacity expansion across the aluminium smelter, boosting aluminium value-added products, setting up a zinc alloy plant, roaster set-up for zinc production and ferrochrome capacity augmentation," the company said in a statement.

The company's aluminium product portfolio includes primary foundry alloys for wheels, engine blocks and cylinder-head applications, billets for battery casings, heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems and EV frames.

Vedanta's aluminium is also being tested for breakthroughs in crash-resistant alloys and energy storage solutions.

Greater usage of aluminium in EVs extends their driving range by offsetting battery weight, thereby reducing the total cost of ownership.

Research suggests that every kg of aluminium used in a car reduces its overall weight by one kg, and consequently, 100 kg saved on an EV's weight translates into a potential 10-15% increase in its range.

Vedanta is a producer of primary nickel, which plays a crucial role in battery systems and alloys used in EV manufacturing. Nickel plays a vital role in EV batteries and adds to the structural strength of key EV components. The company also produces nickel sulphate, which is a key ingredient in the production of nickel-rich cathodes for batteries, enabling a clean mobility transition.