Why startup talent in India is choosing independent work

A few years ago, the dream job for many ambitious professionals in India was a role at a fast-growing startup. The energy, the learning curve, the ESOPs—it all made sense. But something has shifted. Today, more and more of that very same startup talent is walking away from full-time roles to chart a path of independent work. It’s not burnout or disillusionment alone. It’s a more nuanced transformation of values, priorities, and how work fits into life.

This isn’t just a post-pandemic hangover. The numbers back the trend. According to a NITI Aayog report, India’s gig workforce is expected to reach 23.5 million by 2029-30. A sizable chunk of this growth is being driven not by blue-collar work, as one may assume, but by white-collar professionals—consultants, marketers, tech leads, product managers—many of whom built their careers at high-growth startups and are now choosing independence, not because they lack opportunities, but because they are overwhelmed by them.

Over the past year, countless conversations with professionals from India’s top startups have revealed an interesting pattern. Some of these individuals were part of breakout teams that took their companies from seed to Series C stages. Others led major verticals or built product lines from scratch. And yet, when faced with the prospect of another demanding role, they chose instead to freelance, consult, or teach. A few have turned to advisory roles through curated gig platforms that connect them with projects that play to their strengths. They haven’t opted out of ambition. They’ve just changed the vehicle.

The reasons, though diverse, follow a few unmistakable patterns. The most obvious is flexibility, but not in the way most people understand it. It's not about working from Goa or logging in at noon; it’s about the flexibility to choose clients, craft one’s own timelines, and pivot between industries. Independent professionals are increasingly seeking depth and variety in equal measure. One week might involve helping an early-stage startup with a go-to-market strategy, and the next could be spent mentoring a mid-career team on leadership transitions. This cross-pollination of work is no longer seen as erratic. It’s aspirational.

There’s also a growing discontent with the traditional promise of startup life. Hypergrowth has a way of turning agile teams into bureaucratic machines. Stock options lose their sheen when exits stretch indefinitely. The pressure to constantly deliver with shrinking resources, combined with the mental toll of always being in firefighting mode, has pushed many to reconsider what success really looks like. For some, it’s a seat on the board of a young company. For others, it’s carving out six months a year to work and six months to write, travel, or explore passion projects.

Importantly, this shift is not just individual; it’s structural. Over the past two years, we’ve seen a rise in credible gig platforms that are not marketplaces in the traditional sense, but curated ecosystems that understand both sides of the equation: companies need speed and expertise; professionals need meaningful work and fair compensation. Platforms like these are making it easier for independent consultants to access projects that align with their skill sets, without the burden of endless client pitches or networking marathons.

Startups are also waking up to the idea of accessing deep expertise “on-demand” as opposed to building rigid teams that may find it difficult to pivot as fast as the market may require. In many ways, this is also about identity. The younger workforce doesn’t see itself in fixed professional labels. They are product managers today, podcast hosts tomorrow, and maybe founders next year. They want work that evolves with them, not jobs that box them in. Independence, in that sense, is not a fallback. It’s a deliberate choice to be agile in one’s career.

Of course, independent work comes with its own challenges—uncertainty, lack of structure, income volatility and sometimes loss of professional networks. But for many former startup professionals, these are trade-offs worth making. What they gain is agency. And to a great extent, that’s proving to be a more powerful currency than titles or ESOPs.

The big question, then, is whether this is a temporary detour or a permanent reimagining of how work will look in the Indian startup ecosystem. My guess is, it’s the latter. And in the years to come, companies that learn to work with, rather than against, this new wave of independent talent will have an undeniable edge.

