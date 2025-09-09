Zupee rolls out short-format content after real-money gaming ban

Online gaming platform Zupee has launched Zupee Studio, a short-format content platform.

The monetised platform will feature 1-3 minute mini episodes across various genres such as drama, romance, thriller, and comedy. It will be rolled out first on select Android devices and then expanded to iOS soon.

According to the Gurugram-based company, Zupee Studio is first of the many new experiences that it is planning to unveil, while continuing to serve its free-to-play users.

“Zupee Studio reflects our long-term vision of shaping the future of entertainment in India. For us it has always been about creating joy and connection for millions of Indians," said Dilsher Singh Malhi, Founder and CEO at Zupee.

The company’s expansion comes on the heels of the The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, which bans all real-money games, which used to be a key driver of revenue for Zupee.

Zupee joins a slew of real-money gaming players that have expanded their product offerings in the wake of the ban.

Rival WinZO has launched ZO TV, a short-form video platform that offers micro dramas, while Dream11 has suspended cash contests on its platform and doubled down on its sports streaming and free-to-play games.

Many firms have also announced layoffs. Head Digital Works, the parent company of A23, let go off 500 employees, while Mobile Premier League is reportedly planning to cut 300 roles.