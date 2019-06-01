John Fearon is a lifelong entrepreneur. His 33 years have taken him from selling sweets as a child, to global digital marketing, to founding Dropmyemail.com, one of the fastest growing cloud companies today. His earlier professional years were spent in internet marketing and e-commerce, providing consulting and services in the travel and entertainment sectors, including for Hilton Hotels UK. He then worked with global bank HSBC Offshore as Head of Online Marketing. He later worked as Head of Marketing for Asiarooms.com, an online booking portal with 60 million visitors a year. Dropmyemail is his third digital/cloud start-up in two years. His first was EatAds, an outdoor advertising platform. His second was Dropmysite, a cloud service to back up websites. South African born and Singapore-based, he holds a bachelor of commerce degree from the University of Cape Town. He is married with a young child. In his off time he enjoys reading and fishing.