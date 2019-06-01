Ranjit Punja is the CEO and Co-Founder of www.creditmantri.com a Chennai-based Fintech start-up focused on enabling efficient credit decisions for borrowers and lenders. As a founding member of the team, he also holds direct responsibility of managing the strategic relationships. Prior to CreditMantri, Ranjit spent 23 years with Citibank across multiple geographies. His last stint was overseeing the Collections function for Citigroup’s international consumer lending businesses in 53 countries. Prior to this, he managed the Collections operation for the U.S. credit card business.