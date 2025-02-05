Ravi Nair, a journalist associated with the OCCRP, is renowned for his investigative reporting on critical national matters. He led coverage of the Rafale deal and extensively reported on the business practices of the Adani Group. Over the years, his work has been featured in several independent publications, including The Wire, Newsclick, Janta Ka Reporter, and Frontline. He is also the author of the book The Rafale Deal Flying Lies? The Role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in India's Biggest Defence Scandal.