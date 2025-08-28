Rishi Aurora
Rishi Aurora is Managing Partner, IBM Consulting India & South Asia. He leads the organisation’s strategy and go-to-market. With over 25 years of work experience, Aurora has been at the centre of driving change for leading Indian and global enterprises, having held senior positions across consulting and technology organisations. In his most recent year, he provided advisory and solutions to India’s financial services industry and helped transform several major banks and financial institutions into future-ready organisations.