Rohan Lobo has nearly 25 years of experience delivering high-value outcomes for clients globally, with on-the-ground leadership in India, the Middle East, Africa, and Australia. He has worked with government, manufacturing, telecom, and technology organisations to drive sustainable transformation through frugal, fit-for-purpose technology interventions. Rohan has been instrumental in building the industry channel for Global Capability Centers (GCCs) and in positioning the firm as a trusted advisor in this space. Today, he leads Deloitte’s Industry and Channel vertical for GCCs across Asia Pacific and South Asia, including India. In this role, he works across Assurance, Tax, Strategy, Risk & Transactions, and Technology & Transformation to bring together teams that provide integrated solutions to complex client challenges.