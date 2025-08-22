Brands
Discover
Events
Newsletter
More

Follow Us

twitterfacebookinstagramyoutube
Youtstory

Brands

Resources

Stories

General

In-Depth

Announcement

Reports

News

Funding

Startup Sectors

Women in tech

Sportstech

Agritech

E-Commerce

Education

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Art & Culture

Travel & Leisure

Curtain Raiser

Wine and Food

YSTV

Photo of Roshan Aslam

Roshan Aslam

Roshan Aslam is the co-founder and CEO of GoSats, India’s first bitcoin rewards platform, which rewards users with bitcoin every time they shop. He founded GoSats in 2020, along with his sister Roshni Aslam, with a vision of creating the simplest bitcoin on-ramp, where users can shop and earn free Sats & gold rewards. He had previously created the cryptocurrency, Saffroncoin. He has also built CoinRecycler, a non-custodial exchange. His experience includes stints at Unocoin and ThroughBit, some of India’s most prominent crypto exchanges.