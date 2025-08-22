Roshan Aslam is the co-founder and CEO of GoSats, India’s first bitcoin rewards platform, which rewards users with bitcoin every time they shop. He founded GoSats in 2020, along with his sister Roshni Aslam, with a vision of creating the simplest bitcoin on-ramp, where users can shop and earn free Sats & gold rewards. He had previously created the cryptocurrency, Saffroncoin. He has also built CoinRecycler, a non-custodial exchange. His experience includes stints at Unocoin and ThroughBit, some of India’s most prominent crypto exchanges.