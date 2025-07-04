Saloni is the Chief Digital and Marketing Officer at L’Oréal India. She is responsible for powering L’Oréal’s digital-first brands to deliver accelerated growth on online platforms and further strengthen the company’s future-ready digital capabilities. Saloni joined L’Oréal India in December 2013 as Media Manager for its Consumer Products Division (CPD) and was elevated to Digital & Marketing Manager for Garnier, where she spent 3 years before taking on the role of Head – Digital Marketing for CPD in 2021. In 2022, she moved to the CDMO team taking charge of leading the Media Services Centre of Excellence with a focus on 4 key areas – O+O media, advocacy, audience design & partnerships for L’Oréal India.