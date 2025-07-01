Sameer Mathur is the Founder and Managing Director of ROINET, which he established eight years ago. Prior to founding ROINET, Sameer held key positions at top corporates such as Modi Xerox and Hewlett Packard. During his tenure at Hewlett Packard, he served as Country Director, spearheading the growth of the channel business to $2 billion. Sameer holds an Economics Honors degree from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, and an MBA from SP Jain Institute of Management and Research. He also completed the Sloan Fellows program at the MIT Sloan School of Management.