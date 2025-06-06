Dr. Sandeep Vohra is a pioneering Indian psychiatrist and global leader in digital mental health and telepsychiatry. With over 34 years of experience, he founded No Worry No Tension Healthcare and Vohra Neuropsychiatry Centre, serving over 25,000 patients across 37 countries. Creator of the AI-powered “Stressometer” and co-developer of the Goulston Vohra Happiness Scale, he is a Senior Consultant at leading hospitals and an International Fellow of the American Psychiatric Association. Widely published and a regular media contributor, Dr. Vohra is committed to ethical, tech-driven mental healthcare innovation that is accessible, preventive, and scalable worldwide.