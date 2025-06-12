Sankara Srinivasan is the Founder of Koot.business (https://koot.business/) and is also an advisor to GCCs and startups. He is a serial entrepreneur who’s seen both exits and hard falls—and learned from both. One of Srinivasan's previous startups was acquired by a unicorn, and now he is channeling those lessons into helping other SaaS founders win in the enterprise game. Koot.business helps SaaS companies crack enterprise sales by partnering with system integrators (SIs) and selling into Global Capability Centers (GCCs). Co-founded with Nageshwari, Koot is built for founders who are great at building products, but need help navigating long sales cycles, complex procurement, and channel partnerships. From readiness assessments to co-selling playbooks, from GCC outreach strategies to partnership enablement—it brings the blueprint, the operator’s lens, and the hustle. Some of its clients include fast-growing startups like Scrut Automation and Chaos Genius, selling to Fortune 2000 giants. The company aims to demystify enterprise sales and make it repeatable, scalable, and founder-friendly.