Brands
Discover
Events
Newsletter
More

Follow Us

twitterfacebookinstagramyoutube
Youtstory

Brands

Resources

Stories

General

In-Depth

Announcement

Reports

News

Funding

Startup Sectors

Women in tech

Sportstech

Agritech

E-Commerce

Education

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Art & Culture

Travel & Leisure

Curtain Raiser

Wine and Food

YSTV

Photo of Sankara Srinivasan

Sankara Srinivasan

Sankara Srinivasan is the Founder of Koot.business (https://koot.business/) and is also an advisor to GCCs and startups. He is a serial entrepreneur who’s seen both exits and hard falls—and learned from both. One of Srinivasan's previous startups was acquired by a unicorn, and now he is channeling those lessons into helping other SaaS founders win in the enterprise game. Koot.business helps SaaS companies crack enterprise sales by partnering with system integrators (SIs) and selling into Global Capability Centers (GCCs). Co-founded with Nageshwari, Koot is built for founders who are great at building products, but need help navigating long sales cycles, complex procurement, and channel partnerships. From readiness assessments to co-selling playbooks, from GCC outreach strategies to partnership enablement—it brings the blueprint, the operator’s lens, and the hustle. Some of its clients include fast-growing startups like Scrut Automation and Chaos Genius, selling to Fortune 2000 giants. The company aims to demystify enterprise sales and make it repeatable, scalable, and founder-friendly.