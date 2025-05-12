Brands
Photo of Sanket Prabhu

Sanket Prabhu

Sanket brings over 16 years of rich experience across corporate banking, institutional banking, and wealth management. He has successfully led business operations across West and South India, with a strong focus on catering to the financial needs of targeted customer segments. Sanket has consistently demonstrated a proven track record of exceeding business metrics and delivering results. Before joining Finhaat, he held key roles at renowned institutions such as HSBC and the Avendus Group. Sanket holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS), Mumbai.