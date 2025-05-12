Sanket brings over 16 years of rich experience across corporate banking, institutional banking, and wealth management. He has successfully led business operations across West and South India, with a strong focus on catering to the financial needs of targeted customer segments. Sanket has consistently demonstrated a proven track record of exceeding business metrics and delivering results. Before joining Finhaat, he held key roles at renowned institutions such as HSBC and the Avendus Group. Sanket holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS), Mumbai.