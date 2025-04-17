Sarbojit Mallick is the Co-founder and spokesperson of Instahyre. He leads the business and customer success teams at Instahyre, and helps hundreds of enterprise talent acquisition teams succeed in their recruitment goals by effectively utilising the Instahyre platform. He is an expert in leveraging technology for recruitment. He has extensive experience working at companies ranging from startups to large enterprises, and co-founded a travel startup. He believes in customer satisfaction and product-led growth, which has turned their customers into product advocates.