Brands
Discover
Events
Newsletter
More

Follow Us

twitterfacebookinstagramyoutube
Youtstory

Brands

Resources

Stories

General

In-Depth

Announcement

Reports

News

Funding

Startup Sectors

Women in tech

Sportstech

Agritech

E-Commerce

Education

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Art & Culture

Travel & Leisure

Curtain Raiser

Wine and Food

YSTV

Photo of Sarbojit Mallick

Sarbojit Mallick

Sarbojit Mallick is the Co-founder and spokesperson of Instahyre. He leads the business and customer success teams at Instahyre, and helps hundreds of enterprise talent acquisition teams succeed in their recruitment goals by effectively utilising the Instahyre platform. He is an expert in leveraging technology for recruitment. He has extensive experience working at companies ranging from startups to large enterprises, and co-founded a travel startup. He believes in customer satisfaction and product-led growth, which has turned their customers into product advocates.