Sarika Bhattacharya is the Vice President at Plaksha University and Convenor, DS Brar Centre for Women in STEM (GWiST) at Plaksha University, Mohali. Sarika is a gender equity expert and a social entrepreneur with over 20 years of experience in building sustainable and inclusive businesses. Sarika is also the founder and CEO of BeyonDiversity, a purpose-driven social enterprise that is working towards bridging gender gap via advisory, and impact driven solutions for over 100 organisations and 10,000 leaders across the globe.