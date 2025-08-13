Brands
Discover
Events
Newsletter
More

Follow Us

twitterfacebookinstagramyoutube
Youtstory

Brands

Resources

Stories

General

In-Depth

Announcement

Reports

News

Funding

Startup Sectors

Women in tech

Sportstech

Agritech

E-Commerce

Education

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Art & Culture

Travel & Leisure

Curtain Raiser

Wine and Food

YSTV

Photo of Sarika Bhattacharya

Sarika Bhattacharya

Sarika Bhattacharya is the Vice President at Plaksha University and Convenor, DS Brar Centre for Women in STEM (GWiST) at Plaksha University, Mohali. Sarika is a gender equity expert and a social entrepreneur with over 20 years of experience in building sustainable and inclusive businesses. Sarika is also the founder and CEO of BeyonDiversity, a purpose-driven social enterprise that is working towards bridging gender gap via advisory, and impact driven solutions for over 100 organisations and 10,000 leaders across the globe.