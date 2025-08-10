Sarthak Hooda is the Founder & CEO of Neon Cloud, where he is leading the charge in transforming India’s cloud ecosystem through affordable, intuitive, and lock-in-free solutions. A graduate of Michigan State University with a specialization in Finance and IT, Sarthak combines deep technical insight with entrepreneurial agility. From pioneering contactless digital business cards to building enterprise-grade cloud platforms, his work is centered on empowering businesses through innovation. Under his leadership, Neon Cloud is also advancing AI-driven platforms, cementing its role at the forefront of the digital transformation landscape.