With over 20 years of entrepreneurial experience, Sarvesh has been instrumental in establishing med-tech companies such as IntegriMedical and IZiel Healthcare. As Managing Director, Sarvesh has been at the forefront of pioneering needle-free injection systems, transforming how medications and vaccines are delivered. Apart from IntegriMedical, Sarvesh has founded IZiel Healthcare along with Ankur Naik and has successfully delivered cutting-edge solutions to large medical device manufacturers in the USA, Europe and Asia. Previously, he has held key roles in Product & Project Management at Capital One Financial Corporation (USA) and Cintas Corporation (USA). He holds a Bachelor of Engineering in Mechanical Engineering from MIT, Pune, and a Master of Science in Industrial and Systems Engineering with specialised training in Engineering Management from the University of Florida, USA. Sarvesh is driven by a mission to make needle-free injections the standard of care across the healthcare industry. He envisions a future where patients no longer endure the discomfort and risks associated with traditional needles.