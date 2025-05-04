Dr. Sat Kumar Tomer, a visionary and dynamic leader, stands as the Founder and CEO of Satyukt Analytics Private Limited. Tomer's academic journey is marked by a Masters and PhD from the prestigious Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, and a post-doctoral tenure at CESBIO, Toulouse (France). His expertise extends to the realm of Water Resources and Environmental Engineering, a field that paved the way for his remarkable contributions. Notably, Tomer's tenure as a Research Associate at the Centre National Études Spatiales and the Indian Institute of Science saw him delving into critical research areas. His work centered on harnessing Soil Moisture Ocean Salinity (SMOS) data for operational water management and flood forecasting, showcasing his prowess in merging satellite remote sensing with practical applications.