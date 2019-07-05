·Bachelor’s in Literature, Drama and Creative Writing from University of East Anglia

I joined professionalessayservice.co.uk on a Content Writing internship when I was in my last semester of my undergrad. I have completed my Bachelor’s in Literature, Drama and Creative Writing from University of East Anglia, and I am now serving as a Senior Content Executive in the organisation.

Working as a Content Writer and crafting all kinds of content, whether informative or promotional or humorous, I also maintain constant coordination with the Digital Marketing department to provide them their required content. I have been able to expand my skills in all kinds of Content Marketing, because I am devising content for Social Media as well, plus informative material such as how to write a marketing essay or any kind of essay etc. I have learned a great deal about Digital Marketing including Search Engine Optimization and Social Media Marketing during my time here. As such, I also deal with the Manager Sales and Marketing to remain familiar with the kind of marketing campaigns we have to execute as well.