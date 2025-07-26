Shashwata is one of the co-founders of Veera Health, a women-led wellness brand shaping the future of hormonal health through science-backed solutions. Her journey began with her sister’s struggle with PCOS, which exposed the deep gaps in women’s healthcare—fragmented care, stigma, and a lack of long-term, structured solutions. This personal experience became the catalyst for building Veera Health, which offers clinically guided, evidence-based care for chronic conditions such as PCOS, weight issues, skin concerns, and gut health. At Veera, Shashwata leads the strategic vision, overseeing the development of products that blend clinical science with real-world impact. With an MBA from Wharton and a Maths degree from Yale, her experience spans Barclays, Goldman Sachs, and McKinsey.