Sidebar is Loading...
Youtstory

Brands

Resources

Stories

General

In-Depth

Announcement

Reports

News

Funding

Startup Sectors

Women in tech

Sportstech

Agritech

E-Commerce

Education

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Art & Culture

Travel & Leisure

Curtain Raiser

Wine and Food

YSTV

Photo of Shashwat Vatsa

Shashwat Vatsa

Shashwat Vatsa is AVP – Brand Marketing at Olyv (formerly SmartCoin), where he leads brand and PR initiatives to drive growth and expand financial inclusion for underserved Indians. With 7 years of experience across fintech, FMCG, ecommerce, IT, and consulting, he specialises in building 0-1 brand journeys and positioning companies as category leaders. A MICA graduate in strategic marketing and communication, Vatsa has held key roles at Meesho, Singer India, and Usha International, earning recognition for impactful campaigns. His expertise spans brand strategy, digital growth, media planning, and product launches, combining creativity with data-driven insights to deliver measurable results.