Shashwat Vatsa is AVP – Brand Marketing at Olyv (formerly SmartCoin), where he leads brand and PR initiatives to drive growth and expand financial inclusion for underserved Indians. With 7 years of experience across fintech, FMCG, ecommerce, IT, and consulting, he specialises in building 0-1 brand journeys and positioning companies as category leaders. A MICA graduate in strategic marketing and communication, Vatsa has held key roles at Meesho, Singer India, and Usha International, earning recognition for impactful campaigns. His expertise spans brand strategy, digital growth, media planning, and product launches, combining creativity with data-driven insights to deliver measurable results.