Shefali Anurag

Shefali Anurag is the co-founder of coto, an emotional wellness platform providing 24/7 live consultations in mental health, relationships, astrology, tarot, and holistic wellness. In her role, Shefali leads coto's global expansion, user engagement, monetization strategies, and product development initiatives, helping to scale the platform’s multi-modal wellness offerings. Before becoming Co-Founder, Shefali served as Vice President of Marketing at coto, where she played a pivotal role in the brand’s marketing strategies. With over 12 years of experience in leadership and marketing, Shefali has worked with global brands including Amazon, Agoda, Pomelo, and ZipDial (now X/Twitter India).