Shubham Vishvakarma is the Founder and Chief of Process Engineering at Metastable Materials Private Limited. Shubham graduated with a B.Tech (Materials Science) from IIT Roorkee, and during his third year of graduation researched battery recycling, publishing his findings in his final year in the Journal of Sustainable Metallurgy, co-authored with his professor. Metastable Materials, founded in 2021, is a battery recycling startup based in Bengaluru with a patented proprietary low-carbon recycling technology for lithium batteries. It is backed by venture firms including Sequoia India, Speciale Invest, and Theia Ventures, among others.