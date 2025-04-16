Brands
Discover
Events
Newsletter
More

Follow Us

twitterfacebookinstagramyoutube
Youtstory

Brands

Resources

Stories

General

In-Depth

Announcement

Reports

News

Funding

Startup Sectors

Women in tech

Sportstech

Agritech

E-Commerce

Education

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Art & Culture

Travel & Leisure

Curtain Raiser

Wine and Food

YSTV

Photo of Shubham Vishvakarma

Shubham Vishvakarma

Shubham Vishvakarma is the Founder and Chief of Process Engineering at Metastable Materials Private Limited. Shubham graduated with a B.Tech (Materials Science) from IIT Roorkee, and during his third year of graduation researched battery recycling, publishing his findings in his final year in the Journal of Sustainable Metallurgy, co-authored with his professor. Metastable Materials, founded in 2021, is a battery recycling startup based in Bengaluru with a patented proprietary low-carbon recycling technology for lithium batteries. It is backed by venture firms including Sequoia India, Speciale Invest, and Theia Ventures, among others.