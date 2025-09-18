Siddharth Ugrankar is the CEO and Co-Founder of Qila.io, an enterprise blockchain platform. With over a decade of experience in data security and strategy, he has built a career at the intersection of technology and business innovation. Previously serving as chief technical officer (data strategy) at Smartcirqls Infotech, he specialised in advanced analytics and data strategies for enterprises. At Qila.io, he is leading efforts to simplify blockchain adoption with secure, cost-effective solutions tailored for global markets.