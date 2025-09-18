Brands
Discover
Events
Newsletter
More

Follow Us

twitterfacebookinstagramyoutube
Youtstory

Brands

Resources

Stories

General

In-Depth

Announcement

Reports

News

Funding

Startup Sectors

Women in tech

Sportstech

Agritech

E-Commerce

Education

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Art & Culture

Travel & Leisure

Curtain Raiser

Wine and Food

YSTV

Photo of Siddharth Ugrankar

Siddharth Ugrankar

Siddharth Ugrankar is the CEO and Co-Founder of Qila.io, an enterprise blockchain platform. With over a decade of experience in data security and strategy, he has built a career at the intersection of technology and business innovation. Previously serving as chief technical officer (data strategy) at Smartcirqls Infotech, he specialised in advanced analytics and data strategies for enterprises. At Qila.io, he is leading efforts to simplify blockchain adoption with secure, cost-effective solutions tailored for global markets.