Photo of Sourabh Deorah

Sourabh Deorah

Sourabh Deorah is the Co-founder and CEO of AdvantageClub.ai, an AI-powered employee engagement and rewards platform. In his current capacity, he is responsible for the strategic direction, product development, and overall business success. A University of California (UCLA) computer science Master’s degree holder with an engineering background, Sourabh majored in machine learning and data mining. He started his professional journey with Amazon and Microsoft in the US before setting off with his first entrepreneurial venture, AdvantageClub.ai, in 2016 with his partner Smiti Bhatt, also a UCLA alumna.