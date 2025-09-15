Sreekumar Pillai is the Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer at Experion Technologies. A BITS Pilani alumnus with nearly three decades of global experience, he is known for his strategic technical leadership and passion for emerging technologies. Sreekumar has successfully guided clients across Asia, North America, Europe, and the Middle East, from startups to Fortune 500 companies. Beyond tech, he is a marathon runner and avid traveler, drawn to offbeat paths and new experiences.