Sridhar Solur is a seasoned entrepreneur and accomplished business and technology leader with a proven track record of incubating, scaling, and managing global businesses. A product innovator and technologist with a keen focus on user experience, he specialises in Robotics, IoT, and AI-driven industries and products. Solur is known for his strong leadership and people management skills, with deep expertise in building, nurturing, and leading high-performing, cross-regional teams geared toward innovation and startup ventures. His extensive international experience spans across major global markets, having lived and worked in all three geographies. He is the founder of HP’s Wearables and Cloud/Mobile Printing business, as well as its Mobile/IoT Incubator. His past roles include leading all product and engineering efforts for Digital Home at Comcast, serving as Chief Product Officer and EVP/GM at SharkNinja—where he focused on appliances, foodtech, and robotics—and playing a key role in the creation of Shark’s first advanced navigation robot, the Shark IQ Robot. He also served as a board member at IOTC and is a mentor with 500 Startups and the Alchemist Enterprise Accelerator.