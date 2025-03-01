Srikrishna Sridhar Murthy
Srikrishna Sridhar Murthy (Krishna) is the Co-founder and CEO of Sattva Consulting, one of India’s leading impact consulting firms. Krishna known for championing, Denominator Thinking in India’s social impact landscape. This approach focuses on driving systemic change at scale by fostering collaboration and innovation at the intersection of businesses, civil society, governments, and the broader impact ecosystem. His work emphasises the inclusion of underserved communities and geographies in these efforts.