Srinivas Shekar is the Founder and CEO of Pantherun Technologies. With 25 years of experience spanning engineering to executive, he has a demonstrated ability to build and run high-performance global teams. His goal with Pantherun Technologies is to build a disruptive approach to data protection in the complex modern digital landscape. In previous capacities, Shekar held an Embedded Product Design management position in areas like Industrial Control, Automotive Electronics, and Consumer Electronics across USA, Europe, and Asia. In 2014, he founded Atech Solutions with investment from Taiwan, and between 2014 and 2019 he built and managed a 125-member Industrial Communication Product Design team for it, including a 60-member subsidiary in India and a partner network across India, Europe, Russia, and the Americas. Shekar holds a Computer Science Engineering degree from Bangalore and a Masters in Computer Engineering from Case Western Reserve University. He is part of the AMD Security Working Group, and currently leads Pantherun Technologies’ operations out of Bangalore.