Srivatsan is passionate about solving large and impactful business problems through Technology. Srivatsan has led many leadership roles in start-ups in Bangalore. He was Senior vice president, leading business at digital gold loan platform Rupeek and a senior director at cab-hailing company Ola. He has also worked with consulting firms such McKinsey & Company. Prior to working in Bangalore, he was leading an automotive parts business in Chennai which was founded by his father. Realising that several of the payments related problems that he faced as a goods exporter, remain unsolved, was one of the inspirations in starting Skydo. Srivatsan is a mechanical engineer and has done his engineering at Coimbatore Institute of Technology and his MBA from Indian School of Business.