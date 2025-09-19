Suman Katragadda is a renowned statistician with nearly two decades of global experience in consulting, health care, and technology. He holds a Ph.D. in statistics from the University of Tennessee and a Masters in computer science from Kent State University in the USA. Before founding Heaps, he was the Director of PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC) and was based out of Atlanta, USA. Katragadda has been the driving force behind HEAPS, a Global Health-Tech Platform. The revolutionary tech-based platform seeks to streamline healthcare delivery and payment in India and was based on his personal experience.