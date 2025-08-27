Brands
Photo of Sumeet Seraf

Sumeet Seraf

Sumeet Seraf is the founder of Equity360, a leading private market investment banker. With over $650M in advised transactions, he specialises in capital structuring, M&A, and founder advisory. His diverse experience from building ventures to advising 150+ startups and funds gives him a unique operator-investor lens. An IIM Kozhikode alumnus, Sumeet combines sharp strategy with deep sector insight across healthcare, fintech, agri-tech, and more. At Equity360, he empowers founders and investors with clarity, precision, and long-term capital strategy.