With over 25 years of leadership experience across Infosys and Accenture, Sumit has a proven record in driving digital transformation, commercial software delivery, and business growth by aligning technology, talent, and processes. As Chief Delivery Officer at enGen Global, he leads its Integrated Health Capability Center, combining diverse healthtech and operational capabilities to deliver best-in-class solutions across the Payvider and Healthcare Enterprise ecosystem. A seasoned healthcare executive, he has built and scaled Epic practices, led major provider engagements, and contributed to global health initiatives, including the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s tuberculosis monitoring platform. His mission: enabling remarkable healthcare experiences.