Sundaravaradan Ravathanallur Chackrvarti has over 18 years of expertise in designing and architecting advanced data and AI platforms for global enterprises. As Vice President, Principal Data Architect with BE/MBA credentials, he leads high-impact digital transformation initiatives that reshape how organisations harness data for strategic decision-making. His comprehensive expertise spans cloud-native architectures using Azure Synapse and Databricks, AI/ML implementation, Agentic AI systems, blockchain technology, data engineering, and enterprise BI platforms. Sundaravaradan consistently introduces innovative, scalable frameworks that improve performance, reliability, and data accessibility while ensuring compliance and operational efficiency across complex business ecosystems. A recognised thought leader, he publishes impactful technical articles and advances best practices in responsible AI, data governance, and intelligent architecture. Sundaravaradan combines deep technical expertise with strategic business acumen, enabling organisations to adopt advanced analytics and intelligent automation while maintaining competitive advantage in rapidly evolving digital landscapes.