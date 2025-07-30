Sunil Kharbanda is the Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Trezix, a unified SaaS platform that is transforming import and export operations for businesses across the globe. At the forefront of Trezix’s growth journey, Sunil drives growth & scale, drives strong customer success, brand positioning, and market expansion strategies, ensuring that Trezix emerges as a globally recognised, India-born SaaS platform revolutionising global trade management for importers and exporters. With over three decades of rich industry experience, Sunil has mastered the art of scaling businesses, driving customer-centric growth, and transforming complex portfolios into high-profit ventures. His core expertise lies in business development, customer engagement, market acquisition, and establishing strong revenue models, which has enabled him to steer Trezix’s rapid growth trajectory in the global trade industry. Sunil’s ambition is to lead Trezix’s global expansion by targeting high-potential markets across the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Southeast Asia, helping businesses reduce manual processes, optimise working capital, and improve profitability through automated import-export operations.