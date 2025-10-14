Surabhi Sanyukta is the Vice President - Investments at BlackSoil with over 13 years of experience. Since joining BlackSoil in 2019, she has been pivotal in establishing and leading the Financial Institutions vertical and driving key investments across various sectors such as Fintech, Saas, Deeptech, and traditional lending. She has also played a vital role in setting up the portfolio monitoring team and strengthening the company’s investment process. Surabhi began her career as a software engineer and holds an MBA in finance and BE in Computer Science from Mumbai University.