Photo of Tarun Mathur

Tarun Mathur

Tarun Mathur is the Co-founder & CBO at Policybazaar.com. A founding team member, Tarun was among the first few team members to join Policybazaar.com. During his 15-year stint with Policybazaar.com, he has held many coveted assignments, which include heading the General Insurance unit of the company, Business Development, Analytics, Life Insurance, and Strategic Initiatives. His ideation, ability to motivate his peers, and seamless execution capability has propelled him to the capacity of Chief Business Officer. An expert in the field of insurance and awarded the coveted 40 under 40 by The Economic Times, Tarun holds extensive knowledge of the consumer financial space in India. Before starting his journey with PolicyBazaar.com, he worked with FE Global Technology Services P Ltd. Prior to this, Tarun was associated with an online travel aggregator, ebookers.com, a leading pan-European online travel agency.