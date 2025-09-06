Brands
Discover
Events
Newsletter
More

Follow Us

twitterfacebookinstagramyoutube
Youtstory

Brands

Resources

Stories

General

In-Depth

Announcement

Reports

News

Funding

Startup Sectors

Women in tech

Sportstech

Agritech

E-Commerce

Education

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Art & Culture

Travel & Leisure

Curtain Raiser

Wine and Food

YSTV

Photo of Ujwal Sutaria

Ujwal Sutaria

Ujwal Sutaria is a serial entrepreneur turned investor with extensive experience in the startup ecosystem. He is the founding member of Trillion Dollar Venture (TDV) Partners- an early-stage venture capital firm dedicated to investing in innovative founders with a global outlook. An MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-A) and a bachelor’s in technology from National Institute of Technology, Nagpur (NIT Nagpur), Ujwal comes with in-depth experience in online marketplace and health tech ventures. Before TDV, Ujwal served as Associate Director at Innoven Capital, leading venture investments across India with portfolio companies including Swiggy, Eruditus, and Licious, among others across sectors and stages. In 2015, Ujwal founded Athletto, a platform to help people search & book sports & fitness places online, and FruitOn, a cold-pressed juice delivery service.