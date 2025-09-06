Ujwal Sutaria is a serial entrepreneur turned investor with extensive experience in the startup ecosystem. He is the founding member of Trillion Dollar Venture (TDV) Partners- an early-stage venture capital firm dedicated to investing in innovative founders with a global outlook. An MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-A) and a bachelor’s in technology from National Institute of Technology, Nagpur (NIT Nagpur), Ujwal comes with in-depth experience in online marketplace and health tech ventures. Before TDV, Ujwal served as Associate Director at Innoven Capital, leading venture investments across India with portfolio companies including Swiggy, Eruditus, and Licious, among others across sectors and stages. In 2015, Ujwal founded Athletto, a platform to help people search & book sports & fitness places online, and FruitOn, a cold-pressed juice delivery service.