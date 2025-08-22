Brands
Photo of Vaibhav Kathju

Vaibhav Kathju

Vaibhav Kathju, CEO of Inka, is a seasoned leader with over 20 years in India’s BFSI sector, having held roles at TransUnion CIBIL, HDFC Life, and Deutsche Bank. An alumnus of IE Business School, INSEAD, and IIM Ahmedabad, he blends corporate expertise with entrepreneurial drive. Inka, his purpose-led insurtech venture, simplifies insurance using credit-based profiling and data-led insights. With 70,000+ users, the platform empowers Indians to make informed insurance decisions with transparency, empathy, and personalized guidance.