Varun Madan is a seasoned entrepreneur and the Founder & CEO of Salad Days, a predominant brand in the healthy foods’ category. Inspired by his unwavering dedication to promoting nutritious and delectable culinary options, Varun's goal is to revolutionise the way Indians embrace a healthier lifestyle. Through an extensive menu offering and a steadfast emphasis on sourcing high-quality ingredients, Salad Days aims to position salads and other healthy meals as regular culinary choices in Indian households. The brand strongly believes that salads are not just side dishes, but rather satisfying and nourishing meals that contribute to one's overall health and well-being. Varun's exemplary leadership and resourcefulness have led to remarkable team growth at Salad Days. Under his astute leadership, Salad Days has experienced exponential growth, establishing a cohesive network of 29 strategically located cloud kitchens throughout Delhi-NCR, Bangalore and Mumbai. Guided by an unwavering commitment towards health, affordability, and community service, Varun envisions a future where Salad Days not only expands its operations but also continues to prioritise these foundational principles. Varun holds a PGDBM degree in Finance and Marketing from XLRI Jamshedpur, which showcases his strong academic foundation. In addition to his entrepreneurial endeavours, he is a versatile individual with a fervour for life. Other than successfully running Salad Days, Varun is an accomplished drummer, an intrepid traveller, an avid biker, and a farming enthusiast.