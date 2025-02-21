Vedant Kedia is the Chief Executive Officer at Mount Everest Breweries Ltd. The 25-year-old has a creative vision and strategic mindset and is working towards creating India’s next biggest beer brand - STOK. Vedant holds a Bachelor's degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of California, Berkeley. Before joining AABL, he worked as a research intern at IIT, Indore. Moreover, he also served as a climate change and sustainability intern at Ernst and Young, further expanding his expertise in environmental responsibility. He has consistently sought out opportunities to study and research cutting-edge projects in the Alcobev field, such as “Comparative Study of Raw Materials to Make Spirits.”