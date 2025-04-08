Vicky Kukreja is the Founder and CEO of Anphonic, a company dedicated to transforming the e-commerce landscape for D2C brands through AI-powered personalisation. Currently building Anphonic into a strategic growth partner, Vicky focuses on helping brands maximise every shopper interaction, driving sustainable growth and revenue. Before founding Anphonic, Vicky held key leadership roles across the APAC and MENA regions as a Growth Advisor for startups. He was also Director of Strategy &Investments at ArabyAds, where he shaped growth strategies across digital platforms. His experience includes serving as Head of Agency Partnerships at Hotstar, where he drove partnerships with key digital agencies, and as the Agency Lead at Times Internet, where he managed the national GroupM portfolio.