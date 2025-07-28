Vijay Navaluri is the Co-Founder and Chief Customer Officer at Supervity, driving a customer-first culture across the company’s marketing, sales, and product verticals. With senior technology experience at Deloitte and Oracle, he blends forward-thinking strategies with practical industry insight. An active member of NASSCOM’s Regional Council and its startup initiatives, Vijay is dedicated to fostering innovation within the tech ecosystem. He holds a Bachelor of Technology degree and remains deeply committed to continuous learning. Beyond business, Vijay actively supports not-for-profit initiatives, reflecting his belief in technology’s role in creating positive societal impact alongside business growth.