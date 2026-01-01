Vimal Singh is the Founder & CEO of ReadyAssist, one of India's leading autotech startups revolutionising on-demand roadside assistance and vehicle service in India. Founded in 2016 with a vision for predictable, tech-enabled breakdown support, he has driven ReadyAssist’s growth from a small Bengaluru venture into a trusted nationwide network powered by 11,000+ service providers across 19,100+ pincodes. He has championed AI-led dispatch systems, standardised technician training, and a people-first culture uplifting thousands of mechanics, along with social involvement through organisations like Parihar. Under his leadership, ReadyAssist now serves individuals and enterprises, transforming the vehicle assistance ecosystem pan-India.